IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning in these states till July 14; Check details here 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted rainfall in various parts of India till July 14. The weather office said light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to prevail over parts of Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next four days.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail in parts of east and northeast India such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Bihar during the next three to four days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha during the next four days and Jharkhand on July 12-13.

The Met Department also forecast isolated extremely heavy rain showers over Meghalaya on July 10-12 and over Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 11-12. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and Gujarat region during the next four days.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 13 and July 14. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is also very likely to prevail over coastal Karnataka and Kerala during the next four days and in coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 11.

Following this, widespread light/moderate rainfall is also very likely over most parts of the country during July 15-17 barring Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in these parts of India.

Moreover, the weather office has predicted thunderstorms with lightning in several parts of the country during the next four days. On Tuesday, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to be observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Similar weather conditions are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on July 12. Isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning on July 13.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to jolt isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Madhya Maharashtra on July 14.

