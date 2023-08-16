Monsoon Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till August 19; check weather details here  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states of India till August 19. Heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura on August 16. Other states that will witness similar weather conditions on Wednesday are Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rain activity in parts of Gangetic West Bengal till August 17, Jharkhand till August 18, Odisha till August 19, and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 16 and 17. Parts of central, west, and south India are likely to witness light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Chhattisgarh till August 19.

Also WATCH: Himachal rains: Shimla faces monsoon fury, Viral videos show houses, Shiv temple collapse due to landslides, floods; netizens slam ‘development’

East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are also likely to witness these weather conditions on August 19. The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph in isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 16.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 19. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal will witness thunderstorms with lightning on August 16. Northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura—are also likely to witness these weather conditions on the same day.

Watch: Rishi Sunak attends Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha at Cambridge University not "as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu", highlights his belief in Hindu faith; Also know about the Gujarat-based preacher

On August 17, there is a high likelihood of thunderstorm with lightning over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Marathwada. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are also expected to report thunderstorms with lightning on August 18 and 19.

In the last few days, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has impacted normal life in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The hilly states have reported landslides, road blockades and damage to life and property due to heavy rain showers.

Also WATCH: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Independence Day celebration with family, Anand Mahindra shares army jawan's video, CP Gurnani on AI, Anupam Mittal shares Shaadi.com's campaign: India Inc on X (Twitter)

\Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh University has suspended classes till August 19 due to heavy rains. The University’s library shall also remain closed till August 20. It said in a notification that the exams to be held during this time will be cancelled.

Watch: Multibagger stock: Up 1200% in 20 years, this Tata group stock from Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has doubled investors' money in 5 years

Watch: ITC share price jumps after Q1 results, stock up 36% so far in 2023; should you buy? See what share market analysts recommend

Also Read: From wooden stick to trek timing: Tirupati announces new rules for devotees; all you need to know

Also Watch: Chandrayaan 3 update: Orbit between Moon, spacecraft to be reduced to 100km after August 16; know more about ISRO mission’s objectives and more