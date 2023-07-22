Monsoon update: Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi after heavy rain in Uttarakhand

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi is hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after heavy rains were reported in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Many areas in Delhi are still facing difficulties due to severe waterlogging and floods for more than a week now.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Friday. But then, it dropped below the threshold again on Saturday morning.

As per data shared by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level dropped from 205.34 metres at 6 pm on Friday to 205.29 metres at 9 am on Saturday.

According to CWC data, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage was 1.47 lakh cusecs at 9 am, the highest since July 13.

Following this, the Delhi government issued instructions to ensure the safety of residents of low-lying areas. The officials said heavy downpours in northern hill states may again lead to a rise in water levels in the river, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25. The Met department said that Delhi would get light rainfall over the weekend.

Bui Lal, IMD Deputy Director, Himachal Pradesh said: "Many areas of Himachal Pradesh have received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Sirmaur district receiving 195 mm of rainfall... In the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued an Orange alert with heavy rainfall expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts."

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in over four decades.

The rising level of Yamuna could also affect the water supply in Delhi soon after it returned to normal on Tuesday.

Last week, rising water levels led to the flooding of a pumping station in Wazirabad, which supplies raw water to the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, which account for about 25 per cent of Delhi's water supply.

The Met department has also issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palgarh district for Saturday. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.