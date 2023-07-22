Weather update: IMD issues red alert in THESE states; predicts very heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palgarh district for Saturday. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and suburbs. Waterlogging was reported in Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Chembur and other places.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) reportedly diverted buses on more than 12 routes in Mumbai's Sion area in the afternoon. Motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to flooding.

The railway authorities maintained that trains on the Western, Central and Harbour lines were running normally, though commuters complained of delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) evening Monsoon report, several areas in the city and suburbs received more than 100 mm rain from 8 am to 6 pm. The highest 130 mm rainfall was recorded at Ghatkopar, followed by 124 mm at Bandra West and 116 mm at Kurla, as per a PTI report.

The weather agency has further predicted more rains in many parts of the state and issued alerts.

Meanwhile, a red alert was also issued for Telangana on Friday night amid the prediction of widespread rainfall in the state for 24 hours leading up to Saturday. Dr K Nagaratna, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre told ANI, "Hyderabad city during the next 24 hours is likely to have moderate rains and heavy spells at times. An orange alert has issued for Hyderabad and a red warning for the state for the next 24 hours."

Similarly, an orange alert warning has been issued for four districts in Odisha -- Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir. Apart from that there is a yellow alert for 11 districts in the state.

Furthermore, an orange alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh and IMD has warned of heavy rainfall for several parts of the state on Saturday.

The MeT also sounded a yellow warning for heavy rains at a few places from July 23 to 25. Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT added.

As per IMD, the red colour code signifies isolated extremely heavy rainfall and scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange signifies isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow for scattered heavy rainfall or isolated heavy rainfall and Green for no heavy rainfall.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Watch: Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from Pushpa 2 at success meet for ‘Baby’; Watch the viral video and know more about the much-awaited Pushpa sequel