‘Most bizzare moment ever!’: Woman shocked to see dead rat on her food table at IKEA Bengaluru, company issues apology

In a shocking incident, a woman dining at the IKEA store in Bengaluru had a dead rat fall onto her table. The incident, which occurred on July 16, was shared by the customer, Sharanya Shetty, on Twitter, where it quickly gained traction and evoked shocked reactions from users.

This happened when Shetty was enjoying her meal at the food court of the IKEA Nagasandra outlet. She took to Twitter to share her disbelief and concern, posting images of the dead rat lying near her plate of snacks and drink. “Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEAâ€æ I can’t even. We were eating and this rat just dropped deadâ€æ Most bizarre moment ever!” she tweeted.

Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea 🤕🤕🤕🤒🤒 I can't even.

We were eating and this rat just dropped dead..

Most bizzare moment ever!@IKEA@IKEAIndia pic.twitter.com/R45C1BCNkc — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023

The photos she shared showed the dead rat lying just slightly away from her food. For the unversed, IKEA not only offers a wide range of furniture to the customers but it also gives them the opportunity to enjoy meals at their food court.

Interestingly, IKEA's food courts are a significant attraction for customers, with the company's own data revealing that approximately 30 per cent of customers visit the store specifically for the food. In fact, the company made a staggering $2.24 billion in food sales alone in 2017, solidifying its position as one of the world's leading food sellers.

Responding to the incident, IKEA issued an apology on Twitter and assured that it is investigating the matter and taking all necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA,” IKEA tweeted.

The company's response, however, did little to quell the outrage on social media. Many users expressed their disgust and concern, with some even suggesting that Shetty should sue the company. One user wrote, “God.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😒 surely not the kind I would want”. "Gosh what is this? Feel like throwing up just by the sight of it," another one commented. while another jokingly referred to the animated movie 'Ratatouille', saying, "Chef Remy dëad". “Somebody told me IKEA stuff is drop dead gorgeous. Now I understand,” a user sarcastically wrote.

