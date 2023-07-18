Elon Musk is amused as Threads decides to take the Twitter route to limit posts

Just before the launch of Threads, Twitter had introduced ‘rate limits’ that restricted users from accessing all tweets. Now, Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, a Twitter rival, has also announced its own ‘rate limits’ for the users, just within days of its debut. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says that this was done to combat spam attacks.

A post by Mosseri states, “Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives).”

To this, Elon Musk responded, “Lmaooo Copy [cat emoji]”.

Unlike Twitter’s strict post limitations, Mosseri suggests that Threads users should reach out for assistance if they encounter similar problems on Threads. This indicates that the Threads team is willing to work with legitimate users so that this move does not reflect badly on their experience.

Twitter rate limits

With new rate limits, Twitter users were unable to see tweets without logging in to the platform. Verified accounts were allowed to read 6,000 posts per day while others could see only 600 posts. The new unverified accounts were restricted to 300 posts per day. Musk later eased the limits and increased them to 10,000 for verified accounts, 1000 for unverified and 500 for new unverified.

This move was heavily criticised due to its negative impact on accounts run by informational agencies, journalists and monitoring services that rely on reviewing thousands of tweets every day.

‘Tens of millions of people’ users return to Threads daily: Mark Zuckerberg

In a recent Threads post, Zuckerberg announced that ‘tens of millions of people’ are returning to Meta’s conversation app. In just 5 days of the launch, Threads had witnessed 100 million sign-ups. However, a report by Sensor Tower reveals that there is a drop in growth and engagement of the app.

Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at Sensor Tower told CNBC, “In the 10-plus years Sensor Tower has been estimating app installs, the first 72 hours of Threads was truly in a class by itself.” However, he revealed that there was a significant pullback post that. In less than a week, daily active users were down by 20 per cent and the time spent by the users was down 50 per cent, from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

