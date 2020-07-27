MP Board 12th Result 2020 today: MPBSE results to be declared at 3pm; here's how to check at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 12 results 2020 at 3 pm today. Once declared, the students can check their results on the official MP board websites- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Students can check their MP Board results 2020 on the official websites using these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the above mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage of the website

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in your credentials such as roll number and application number

Step 5: Click on the submit option

Step 6: Your MP Board Class 12 result 2020 will now flash on screen. Download and save for future use

Approximately 8.5 lakh students registered for the MP Board Class 12 examinations 2020, slated to be held from March 2 to March 31. Exams scheduled between March 20 and March 31 got postponed due to subsequent lockdowns imposed to control spread of COVID-19. The state board, however, conducted only those papers that are necessary for admissions into higher education institutions from June 9 to June 16.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that the laptop scheme has been reinstated this year. As per this scheme, the MP government will provide appreciation letters and award incentives of Rs 25,000 for purchasing laptops to deserving students.

Also read: Coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh-mark; nearly 50,000 fresh cases in 24 hours