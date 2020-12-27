MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma join ranks

International Cricket Council (ICC) has named former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the 'ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade'. Dhoni was the captain of the Indian squad which had won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. Earlier, MS Dhoni was also named the captain of the 'ICC T20I Team of the Decade'.

Apart from Dhoni, two other Indian cricketers have also featured on the 'ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade'. These are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With three players, India has the most number of spots on the 'ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade'. ICC announced the squad in a tweet.

Following India is Australia, which has two players in the 'ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade'. David Warner and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have both made the list. South Africa also has two of its cricketers on the 'ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade'. These are Batsman AB De Villiers and spinner Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka all have one player on the 'ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade'. These are - Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, Ben Stokes from England, Trent Boult from New Zealand and Lasith Malinga from Sri Lanka. Hasan had led the all-rounder rankings for most of the last decade while Ben Stokes had played in a crucial role in England winning the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, India skipper Mithali Raj and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami made it to the 'ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade'. The squad is captained by Australia veteran Meg Lanning.

BCCI Woman congratulated Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami on Twitter for making the list. It wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia's ODI captain @M_Raj03 and veteran pacer @JhulanG10!".

The complete 'ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade' squad is: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (c), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor (wk), Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammed.

Also Read: Bishan Singh Bedi demands removal of name from Feroz Shah Kotla stand, threatens legal action against DDCA