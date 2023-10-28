Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via e-mail, told to pay Rs 20 crore

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly received a death threat through e-mail. The e-mail sent to the ID of Mukesh Ambani's company said the billionaire should pay Rs 20 crore or else he would be killed.

"If you don't give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the e-mail read, according to a report in India Today.

The Gamdevi police station in Mumbai, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, has registered a case under sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard.

An investigation has been launched by the police into the matter.

This is not the first time that the billionaire businessman has received a death threat. In 2022, a man from Bihar's Darbhanga was arrested for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's three children won approval of shareholders for being part of the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, setting in motion a succession plan at India's most valuable company.

While twins Akash and Isha, 32, got more than 98 per cent of the votes for a board seat, Anant, 28, whose appointment had been opposed by proxy advisory firms because of his young age, managed to get 92.7 per cent votes, according to a stock exchange filing of the company.

Reliance has four broad verticals -- the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business that houses the world's largest single-location refining complex and petrochemical plants, telecom and digital business, retail (both physical and online) and new energy. It has recently demerged its financial services business.

