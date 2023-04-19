'Mukesh Ambani never asked us for a coupon code': How Zomato wished RIL chairman on his birthday

The Indian billionaire and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, celebrated his 66th birthday today, on April 19. The wishes have poured in for the businessman from all around the world, but the one that took away all the limelight was by the food delivery app Zomato’s Twitter account.

Zomato wished Ambani in their tweet and said he is the only person who never asks for the coupon codes.

Zomato tweeted wishing one of the wealthiest businessmen in the world and wrote, “Happy b'day Mukesh Ambani, one of the only people who has never asked us for a coupon code.”

This Zomato Tweet grabbed much attention from the internet, and netizens were quick to share their hilarious take on Zomato’s Tweet.

One user wrote, “And also one of the only people who never ordered food from Zomato.”

Here are the best reactions from the internet.

Kabhi order bhi nhi Kiya hoenga 🤣🤣🤣 — Nemo (@nemo46789) April 19, 2023

Ek baar mene bhi galti se bina coupan code apply kiye order kar diya tha🤭 — Akash Mishra (@amishra895) April 19, 2023

Wo bina coupon code lagaye poora Zomato khareed Lega 😁 — Saif (@Saif_mohd26) April 19, 2023

Zomato needs a savage award❤️🤣😄 — Rohit Aryan (@RohitAryannn) April 19, 2023

Many prominent personalities also wished the Indian billionaire on Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy V wrote, “Wishing Shri Mukesh Ambani Ji on his birthday today. May Lord Venkateswara bless you with a long and healthy life. May you continue making us proud by making India’s corporate sector world-class and leading us to many revolutions like you did with Jio in telecommunications.”

Wishing Shri Mukesh Ambani Ji on his birthday today. May Lord Venkateswara bless you with a long and healthy life. May you continue making us proud by making India’s corporate sector world-class and leading us to many revolutions like you did with Jio in telecommunications. pic.twitter.com/ICqfLz10GF — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 19, 2023

Dr Shriram Nene wrote, “Wishing #MukeshAmbani a very happy birthday and many happy returns. Enjoy the insightful conversations as we break bread every time we meet. Congratulations on your vision and the execution to create a New India as evidenced by your companies and the Jio Centre.”

Wishing #MukeshAmbani a very happy birthday and many happy returns. Enjoy the insightful conversations as we break bread every time we meet. Congratulations on your vision and the execution to create a New India as evidenced by your companies and the Jio Centre. 🥳🎂👌❤️ — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) April 19, 2023

