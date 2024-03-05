scorecardresearch
Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple post Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani visited the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, offering prayers just two days after the pre-wedding celebrations of his son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant concluded in Jamnagar.

Mukesh Ambani, while speaking to the media said, "With the blessing of lord Dwarkadhish, wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika took place. I would like to thank the people of Jamnagar for extending their support. Jamnagar is now on the international platform. Nita (Ambani) and I are very grateful to the people and extend our gratitude."

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on July 12 later this year.

Story to be updated soon


 

Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 8:45 PM IST
