Mukesh Ambani receives death threat for third time, sender demands Rs 400 crore as ransom

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday morning has received a death threat for the third time. Ambani received a mail saying that no matter how tight his security is, 'one sniper' is enough. The mail further said that he now needs to pay Rs 400 crore as he did not listen to the senders, India Today reported.

At present, the Mumbai Police is investigating whether the threat mail to Mukesh Ambani was sent through a fake email address or a real one. The police is also trying to contact the mail provider company to gather information about the email address.

He has been receiving death threats from a single e-mail address for the past 4 days. All threat emails have made a ransom demand, as per officials.

This is the third time that Mukesh Ambani has received a death threat via e-mail. Last week, the Reliance Industries chairman received a death threat via e-mail, which stated that India's richest businessman should pay a sum of Rs 20 crore or he would be killed.

"If you don't give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the mail read according to an India Today report. At the time, Mumbai's Gamdevi Police Station registered a case under the sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police acted on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security-in-charge. A day later, Ambani received another death threat via e-mail. This time, the sender said that Ambani should pay them a sum of Rs 200 crore or else he would be shot dead.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's children-- Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani-- won shareholders' approval for being part of the RIL board. Akash and Isha for more than 98 per cent votes for a bord seat, Anant managed to get 92.7 per cent votes, as per a stock exchange filing. At present, Mukesh Ambani is the world's richest Indian. Ambani has a net worth of around $86.3 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

