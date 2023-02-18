Mukesh Ambani, son Akash visit Somnath temple in Gujarat, donate Rs 1.51 cr on Mahashivratri

On the festival of Mahashivratri, businessman Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, paid a visit to Gujarat's Somnath Mahadev temple. Mukesh Ambani also gave Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust, news agency ANI reported.

PK Lahiri, Chairman of the Temple Trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai greeted them.

As Mukesh Ambani and Akash offered prayers to the deity, the temple's priest (pujari) presented them with sandal paste and stoles as a token of respect.

The Ambanis are deeply anchored in tradition and enthusiastically celebrate all Hindu holidays.

Mukesh Ambani donated a Rs 1.5 crore donation to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, in September last year. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, Anant's fiancee, and Manoj Modi, Director of Reliance Retail Ltd.

Mukesh Ambani, who took over Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden death of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani, completed 20 years at the helm last month, during which the company saw a 17-fold increase in revenue, a 20-fold increase in profit, and has become a global conglomerate.

With Dhirubhai's death in 2002, Mukesh and his younger brother Anil took over as Reliance's joint CEOs. Anil was designated vice chairman and joint managing director while his elder brother took over as chairman and managing director.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has surpassed entrepreneur Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian in the world.

