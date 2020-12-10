Mukesh, Nita Ambani are grandparents! Akash, Shloka parents of baby boy

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani have announced the birth of a baby boy. The baby boy was born at Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai early Thursday. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," said an Ambani spokesperson.

Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Arun Russell Mehta, MD of Rosy Blue. Shloka made headlines after the news of her sudden engagement with Akash Ambani broke out. From their engagement to their wedding in 2019, Shloka became a household name.

The couple met as toddlers studying at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Eventually they went on to date and Akash popped the question in Goa in 2018.

Their wedding saw a long list of high-profile performances and visitors. Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed at their wedding in functions spread across days and cities from Mumbai to St Moritz.

Shloka, born and raised in a business family, however, drifted towards philanthropy. She was a student of Anthropology at Princeton University and pursued her Master's degree from the London School of Economics following which she returned to India in 2014.

