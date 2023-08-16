Mukesh, Nita Ambani celebrate Independence Day 2023 with children, grandson Prithvi, granddaughter Veda

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani celebrated Independence Day in Stoke Park in London with their children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda.

A post on Instagram showed Mukesh and Nita Ambani taking part in the celebrations along with the locals in Stoke Park, which is a heritage property in London.

In a video, Mukesh and Nita Ambani can be seen waving the tricolor with their family and locals around them. At the end of the video, Nita Ambani can be seen giving the tricolor to her grandson Prithvi. Shloka and Isha were seen standing nearby with Akash Ambani's kids - Prithvi and Veda. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were also present during the celebrations.

In 2021, Mukesh Ambani acquired the heritage property of Stokes Park in London, which is spread across an area of 300 acres and is at a distance of close to 40 km from main London, for a whopping amount of Rs 592 crore. In its media statement, Reliance Industries Limited stated that this huge investment would help "expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally".

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of $96.4 billion, as per the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index on August 11. He is also the 11th richest in the world.

On August 14, Reliance Industries announced the nationwide roll-out of 5G services by its subsidiary company, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, using 26 GHz mm-Wave spectrum.

Reliance Jio Infocomm said that, in accordance with the provisions of the spectrum agreement, it has accomplished its minimum roll-out responsibilities in each of the 22 Licenced Service Areas (LSA), across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of schedule.

RIL planned to have the fastest network possible and complete network coverage throughout all of India by the end of 2023. However, by completing nationwide 5G coverage before schedule, the telecom company has surpassed its own deadline.

Reliance Jio had officially announced its True 5G service in India at the India Mobile Congress 2022 on October 1, 2022. Jio True 5G service was first available as part of a beta trial in four cities ― Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi from October 5, 2022.

The telecom services provider highlighted that the combination of Jio's True-5G and mmWave spectrum is a crucial differentiator for businesses across the country.

