Mulling night curfew, weekend restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge, Delhi govt tells HC

The court asked the government how COVID-19 behaviour was being checked, to which the government responded that it was holding meetings with resident welfare associations in this regard

The Delhi government is planning to impose night and weekend curfews amid rising COVID-19 cases in the capital. The AAP government, in response to Delhi High Court's enquiry as to what it is doing to flatten the rising COVID-19 graph, said this afternoon that a policy on imposing night curfews or weekend curfews in the city is "under active consideration".

A bench led by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, which was hearing a plea to ramp up coronavirus testing in Delhi, asked if the government was following any protocol to ensure that the 50 attendees-limit at weddings was being adhered to.

"What have you done with the fine amount gathered through COVID-19 violations in Delhi?Use it for a good cause," the court said, as it also observed that numbers for RT-PCR testing, the gold standard for COVID-19 tests, had improved after the court took note of it repetitively.

The court asked the government how COVID-19 behaviour was being checked, to which the government responded that it was holding meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs) in this regard.

"Some viral videos suggest that thousands of people have been turning up for such meetings please look at them and respond. These meetings could become COVID-19 spreaders," the court noted. "You need to tell us how many associations and RWAs you reached out to and what exactly is the plan to engage them in the Covid-19 management strategy."

Delhi has so far recorded 8,720 deaths and 5,45,787 cases due the virus.

