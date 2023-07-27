Mumbai-based techie shares unpleasant experience with Bengaluru Ola drivers, netizens amused

In Mumbai, the streets are filled with auto-rickshaws, making them one of the most affordable ways to commute for the middle-class population. For those who wish to avoid the hassle of getting on a bus, auto-rickshaws are the go-to option, as they are much more budget-friendly than cabs. However, in the expensive city of Bengaluru , getting an auto-rickshaw is not as straightforward as it is in Mumbai. A traveller from Mumbai found this situation quite weird when he experienced great difficulty in booking an auto in Bengaluru.

A software engineer, Prashant Yadav from Mumbai on Monday, shared a peculiar incident on Twitter. During his visit to Bengaluru, he decided to book an Ola auto from the City Station for his journey. However, things took an unexpected turn when the driver suddenly cancelled the ride and insisted on an additional payment of ₹100 to continue the journey to his desired destination.

The caption of the tweet read: “ Got down at Banglore City station -> booked an Ola auto -> auto walla (auto driver) called me near him -> cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga (pay me ₹ 100 more than what the Ola fare is, and then I'll take you to your destination). I wonder how middle class survive in the city as they consider every one wealthy techie.”

The tweet garnered generous traction and numerous likes and views at the time of writing this article. The comments section was filled with people sharing their own personal experiences, while residents of Bengaluru also chimed in, offering their insights and opinions on the situation.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

A user asking the person to use a bus wrote: “Have you heard of this great scientific invention called a bus?”

To this Prashant replied: “ I’ve heard, but in Mumbai you can take an auto and go anywhere according to the meter. They do decline for short distances but don’t charge extra.”

Another user sharing how he dealt with a similar situation wrote: “I cancel it out right and report to the ola or uber and book another.”

Replying to him Prashant said: “I booked two but both did the same.”

A user sympathizing with the condition of the auto drivers wrote: “Think of auto/taxi drivers’ survival also! After this new government started free bus rides for all women in the State, income of auto and taxi drivers has been badly hit. Whenever I hire a taxi, I ask the driver about this. One said he now earns Rs 1600 instead of 4K -5K a day earlier.”

