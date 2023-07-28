Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till July 31; check state-wise forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand till July 31. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to see similar weather till July 29. Heavy rains are likely in East Uttar Pradesh till July 31 and over Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir till July 28.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on July 27 and 28 and Vidarbha on July 28," the IMD said.

As for West India, it said that light to heavy and very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 29 and over Gujarat region till July 28. The weather agency further predicted very heavy rainfall for Mumbai city and adjoining areas on July 28.

It may be noted that Mumbai has already been grappling with heavy rains over the last few weeks, leading to waterlogging in several areas and impacting the day-to-day activities. On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges after the IMD issued a 'red' alert for the metropolis.

Western Railway suburban train services ran with a delay of 10-15 minutes through Thursday due to the rains, with a major cause being waterlogging at Marine Lines and Borivali stations in the south and north of the network, respectively, as per a PTI report.

"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.

The Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD Mumbai.

For Friday, a 'yellow' alert has been issued for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 'light or moderate fairly widespread' to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka on July 28, the IMD said.

It also predicted very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on July 28 and then during July 30 to August 2.

