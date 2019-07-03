Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, GoAir, other airlines waive reschedule, cancellation fee

With heavy rainfall in Mumbai, several domestic airlines have started offering waiver on cancellation fee to passengers travelling to/from Mumbai. Check out offers by airlines for passengers travelling to or from Mumbai.

IndiGo

As per IndiGo's new flight schedule, disrupted due to 'Mumbai rains', now passengers can change the time or date without paying any additional cost for the following reasons--If the flight has been cancelled, if the flight timings has been extended by 1 hour or more from the scheduled time of departure and if the flight has been postponed by 2 hours or more, for travel beyond 48 hours.

IndiGo airline also issued SMS service for the passenger about their flight status.



#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to heavy rains, we're offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/fro #Mumbai till July 3, 2019. You may visit Plan B https://t.co/O73ExNIz7i to opt for alternate options or refund. Stay safe and keep a tab on your flight status. IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 2, 2019 Type ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for July 03, and send ST 333 0207 to 566772. SpiceJet On Tuesday SpiceJet suspended its operation due to skidding of one of its aircraft at Mumbai airport . Thereafter, SpiceJet has changed its floight schedulr and has offered full waiver on cancellation and date change charges for travel to and from Mumbai till today. #TravelUpdate : In view of heavy rains, SpiceJet is offering a full waiver on cancellation and date change charges for travel to and from Mumbai for 2nd and 3rd July19. 1/2 SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 2, 2019 Besides, SpiceJet has also announced Monsoon Sale across India amid heavy downpour in several regions of the country. SpiceJet has started domestic fares from Rs 888 and internationals fares from Rs 3,499 from July 1 onward. GoAir GoAir has offered waiver on reschedule and cancellations for passengers travelling to/from Mumbai till Wednesday July 3. To check the status of GoAir flight, passengers can contact customer care at 18602 100 999. One can check flight status via SMS as well--SMS G8 FlightNo to 57333. #GoAlert: We wish to inform all our #SmartFlyers that due to runway closure & heavy Air Traffic congestion at BOM, the following flights have been rescheduled:



G8-244 BOM - BBI



G8-247 BBI-BOM



Please contact our airport staff for more details and local assistance. GoAir (@goairlinesindia) July 2, 2019

Yesterday, Air India and Vistara had also waived off all charges for rescheduling/no-show/cancellation of bookings on flights to and from Mumbai till midnight July 2.

It is likely that flight services at the airport could remain affected till Thursday after a SpiceJet 's Jaipur flight skidded at main runway of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to heavy rains.

On Tuesday, heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted several flights- 52 flights got cancelled and 55 flights diverted. At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai.

