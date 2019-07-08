Mumbai records 786 mm rainfall in 5 hours; leads to water logging, traffic jams

Mumbai Rains: The maximum city witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday morning resulting in traffic jams across the city. From 8: 30 am to 11: 30 am, Mumbai recorded 786 mm of rainfall, according to the private weather forecaster Skymet weather. Further, Mumbai is going to witness intermittent showers throughout the day which will vary in intensity from heavy to moderate, depending upon the region, added Skymet.

Mumbai's Santa Cruz has already recorded 108 mm of rains in the the morning. Other areas like, SV Road, JVLR, Western Express Highway and many other parts are waterlogged now. As per media reports, Best buses plying in the Sion Road number 25, Road No. 24 and Gandhi Market in Matunga routes were diverted toward Juhu, Amboli, Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar. Parts of Powai, LBS at Kurla and Ghatkopar were flooded due to traffic.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in Konkan, Goa and north Madhaya Maharashtra region till July 11.

The Brinhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-the official municipal body of Mumbai has apologised to the residents of the city.



Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible. Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019 The roads may have been impacted, but Mumbai's rail line is working fine. The Central Railways said that the local trains are running normally on the main line, harbour line, trans-harbour line and the 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/ Belapur). Besides, the Western Railways' AC locals are also running on schedule. Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere.

Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

On the other hand, flight services have been interrupted due to heavy rains and poor visibility. Departures were halted briefly and flights that were scheduled to land were asked to go into holding patterns till the conditions are cleared.

