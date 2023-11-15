World Cup semi-final, IND vs NZ: Disney+ Hotstar viewership surges to record 5 crore as Kohli, Iyer slam tons

Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday clocked a record viewership during the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Over 5 crore viewers tuned in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the thrilling knockout encounter between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis.

The numbers surged as India, which were batting first after winning the toss, got off to a thunderous start and headed for a mammoth total. As the death overs began, the number of viewers soared and crossed the 5 crore mark, shattering the previous record of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on October 22.

So far, 4.3 crore was the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket. This number had broken the streaming platform's own concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers, which was created during the India Vs Pakistan match earlier in this tournament.

Batting first, India put in a huge total of 397 runs in 50 overs against New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2023. After a flying start from skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli gave a decent foundation with his another hundred in this season. Shreyas Iyer's fiery knock of 105 off 70 balls propelled India to score big.