Mumbai: Video showing rescue of giant 10-ft long python hanging from a building's window in Thane goes viral

Business Today
A scary video that recently went viral on the internet showcases an astonishing rescue of a python snake hanging from a window of a residential building in Thane, Mumbai. The footage captures a 10-foot-long python suspended from the window grills of a Thane apartment complex.

According to reports, this colossal snake belongs to the Albino Burmese python species.

In the video, the immense, nonvenomous constrictor is visible, hanging from the iron grill of what appears to be a residential building. Two individuals can be seen diligently working to rescue the snake, ensuring it avoids any injuries from a potential fall. They stand by the window, making attempts to carefully retrieve the snake and bring it safely inside.

Reportedly, this incident unfolded in Thane's Naupada area. Further reports suggest that a man was involved in breeding Burmese pythons in captivity, leading to this unusual situation. However, confirmation regarding the snake's breed authenticity and any news related to illegal breeding remains pending verification.

As the video gained widespread attention on social media, one of the comments on the post underscored people's concerns: “We Indians are sitting on a ticking time bomb regarding refugees and an uncontrolled smuggled pet market. This constrictor has wreaked havoc on indigenous fauna elsewhere. Our country boasts native species of flora and fauna, and introducing species like these could lead to a disaster in the near future.”

Another comment reads, “It's undoubtedly a pet. There's likely an underground dealer of exotic reptiles residing nearby. It's imperative for the police to investigate.”

Notably, in January, residents of Shanti Nagar in Thane were astonished to discover a 12-foot-long Indian Rock Python in a drain near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This incident is one among many concerning the encounters of people with local wildlife in the area.

Published on: Sep 26, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
