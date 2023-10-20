Mumbai: Will Cyclone Tej affect England vs South Africa WC match tomorrow? What we know so far

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning that a cyclonic storm is likely to form in the Arabian Sea. The storm is expected to intensify into a depression by October 21, and could further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23. According to the formula which is followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region, it will be known as Cyclone ‘Tej’.

If the above prediction goes right, then it is likely to affect the World cup match between England and South Africa, which is scheduled to start at 2 pm in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to build into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday and travel to the south coasts of Oman and nearby Yemen.

Meteorologists, however, mentioned that storms can also deviate from their predicted track and intensity at times, as seen in the case of cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved north-northwest before changing course and making landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. The IMD has also warned of possible storm surges and flooding in coastal areas.

The IMD’s classification of cyclonic storm systems involves the assessment of their 3-minute average maximum sustained wind speeds. The basic category, a 'Cyclonic Storm', reports wind speeds within a range of 63-88 kmph. The severity escalates through three further categories - 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (89-117 kmph), 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' (118-165 kmph) and 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' (166-220 kmph). Beyond this, a cyclone with wind speeds exceeding 221 kmph is designated as a 'Supercyclone'.

According to a recent IMD rain forecast, the southwest monsoon has entirely gone from the country, four days after the customary date of October 15. With the arrival of north easterlies over southern peninsular India, the northeast monsoon is expected to begin during the next three days.

Meanwhile, England would hope to have their star all-rounder Ben Stokes back for their World Cup clash against South Africa as both teams seek a course correction after shock defeats in their previous outings.

Having recorded the highest total of this competition (428/5) previously, South Africa crumbled against the Netherlands in a rain-truncated game in Dharamskala for their first loss in the competition.

Similarly, England too caved in to pressure when Afghanistan brought out their best with the ball in Delhi.

England may have a 4-3 record over South Africa in 50-over World Cup history but it is the Proteas who have had a better run in this edition.' South Africa sizzled at the start of the tournament beating Australia and Sri Lanka by more than 100 runs but their second consecutive defeat in ICC events to the Netherlands showed the Proteas' vulnerability under pressure.

A defeat to the Dutch notwithstanding, South Africa will have enough confidence in their ranks to outgun England, who are struggling almost in all departments and are yet to put a collective effort on the field.

Also Read: 'Humara sapna hai Russian ko dost banau': Russian YouTuber harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar