Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran India opener Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Announcing his decision on Twitter, Vijay said that he would be “exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it”.

"My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," Vijay wrote in his retirement note.

He thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar for all the opportunities.

In his note, he also thanked his team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff for helping turn his dream into reality.

"To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me," Vijay said.

Vijay further thanked his family and friends for their unconditional love and support throughout his career.

The veteran batter announced that he would be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life," he concluded.

The Tamil Nadu stalwart last represented India in 2018 against Australia in the Perth Test.

Vijay scored 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries from 61 Tests. He amassed 3982 runs at an average of 38.28. He represented India in a total of 87 matches, scoring 4490 runs.