Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev among 7 Indian eateries in World's Most Legendary Restaurants list; check out the names

Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev, one of the most popular eateries among Indians, is now one of the most popular restaurants worldwide as well because it has entered the list of the "most legendary" restaurants in the world. Experiential travel online guide Taste Atlas recently shared a list of the ‘Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World. As many as seven Indian restaurants have made it to the list.

According to the guide, these food joints "are not just places to grab a meal but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world’s most famous museums, galleries and monuments."

Here are the ranks and names of listed Indian restaurants

Rank 11: Kozhikode‘s historic Paragon restaurant

Rank 12: Tunday Kababi in Lucknow

Rank 17: Peter Cat in Kolkata

Rank 23: Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal

Rank 39: Mavali Tiffin Rooms in Bangalore

Rank 87: Karim’s in Delhi

Rank 112: Ram Ashraya in Mumbai

1939-established Paragon restaurant Kozhikode has been ranked at 11th position of the most legendary restaurant in the world, with biryani being termed its most iconic dish. “Paragon in Kozhikode, Kerala, is an emblem of the region’s rich gastronomic history, celebrated for its mastery of traditional Malabar cuisine. The dish that reigns supreme is the biryani, a blend of rice, meat, and spices, steeped in age-old traditions and prepared with locally sourced ingredients,” the guide said.

For Tunday Kababi, Taste Atlast said the star offering, the galouti kebab, is a culinary masterpiece featuring finely minced meat tenderized with raw papaya and an assortment of spices. "Its distinctive taste profile and the legacy behind its creation have garnered Tunday Kababi a devoted following, both domestically and internationally."

Describing Murthal’s famous Dhaba, the travel guide states that since its humble beginnings as a small roadside food stall, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba has grown into a must-visit destination for travellers on the Delhi-Ambala highway. "Their claim to fame is aloo paratha, a stuffed Indian bread with a spiced potato filling, served with dollops of butter and homemade pickles. This dish, appreciated for its homely flavours and hearty nature, is emblematic of the wholesome, rustic food that dhabas are famous for, and it made Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba the institution it is today."

Watch: Lucknow's Tunday Kababi, Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev among world's 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World & Their Iconic Dishes list by Taste Atlas

