Muslim vendor spitting on vegetables in Bulandshahr goes viral; Watch video here

A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, where a vegetable vendor was allegedly caught on video spitting on vegetables. The video, which has gone viral on social media, led to the vendor's arrest. Police shared details about the case on Sunday.

The Anupshahr police in Bulandshahr district have detained a vegetable vendor accused of spitting on vegetables. The arrest was made swiftly after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The footage shows the vendor, seated at his stall, discreetly spitting on the produce while trying to avoid drawing attention. During the investigation, the accused was identified as Shamim, a resident of Naya Basti in the Anupshahr police station area. Shamim operates a small vegetable shop in the local market.

Anupshahr Police Circle Officer (CO), Girja Shankar Tripathi, provided details about the incident, stating that on December 14, the police came across a video showing a vegetable vendor at a wholesale shop in the market allegedly contaminating vegetables by repeatedly spitting on them.

Upon reviewing the video, the police took swift action, registering a case against the accused, identified as Shamim, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Shamim was promptly arrested, and after completing the necessary legal procedures, he has been sent to jail, the CO confirmed.