'My account is being...': GT’s Yash Dayal responds after controversial Instagram post

'My account is being...': GT’s Yash Dayal responds after controversial Instagram post

After deleting the controversial post, the GT bowler later shared a story on his account apologising for the same

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal on Monday said that his official Instagram handle was hacked after a now-deleted controversial post with religious undertone was shared on his account.

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal on Monday said that his official Instagram handle was hacked after a now-deleted controversial post with religious undertone was shared on his account.

After quickly deleting the controversial post, Dayal later shared a story on his account apologising for the same.

“Guys apologies for the story, it was just posted by mistake, please don’t spread hate,” said Dayal in another post.

“I have respect for each and every community and society,” he added.

However, a few hours later, the fast bowler released an additional statement on Twitter addressing the possibility of his social media account being compromised and reported the incident to the appropriate authorities. Dayal emphasised his respect for all communities and stated that his previous posts do not align with his personal beliefs.

The 25-year-old gained notoriety for being hit for five consecutive sixes by KKR’s Rinku Singh during an IPL match.

Even though the youngster only took two wickets in five matches he played, Dayal was picked by GT for a massive Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL mega auction last year.

Published on: Jun 05, 2023, 9:42 PM IST
