'My time more valuable than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla,' says Yoga guru Ramdev in Goa

Yoga guru Ramdev, who was in Goa to attend an event, has said that his time is more valuable than the time of billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The Patanjali Ayurved founder also made a remark on corporates and said that corporates use 99 per cent of their time on self-interest, while the time of a seer is for the good of all, news agency PTI reported.

He made the remark while addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik.

"I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla. Corporates spend 99 per cent of their time in self interest, whereas a seer's time is for common good," he claimed.

Ramdev hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management and accountability.

The dream of making India 'param vaibhavshali' can be achieved by creating empires like Patanjali.

On Saturday, the Yoga guru claimed that cancer cases increased in the country after the Covid-19 pandemic, but medical experts said there was no correlation between the two and the rise in cases was a normal phenomenon.

Cancer cases have been rising by five per cent annually and it has nothing to do with the pandemic, a renowned oncologist said.

Ramdev made the remark while speaking before a gathering early morning at Miramar beach in Goa where his Patanjali Yog Samiti had organised a yoga camp.

He said that the cases of this disease have gone up after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a PTI report. People have lost their eyesight and their sense of hearing, he claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

