Nadav Lapid defends his view on 'The Kashmir Files', says politicians have a way of making profit out of controversies

Following the huge controversy that erupted over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files, Lapid spoke at length to India Today, in an exclusive interview, defending his views on the controversial film.

In the interview, Lapid said he is nobody’s property and that politicians have a way of making profit out of controversies.

The Israeli filmmaker accepted the fact that The Kashmir Files is a brilliant movie. But he also said that it was his duty to say what he saw. "It's a very subjective way."

Furthermore, Lapid apologised to people who got hurt because of his remarks.

In reference to the statements he made, Lapid said that all the remarks and opinions were not personal but were shared by all the jury members. Lapid stated that everyone was aware of what was going to be said. "I have emails and WhatsApp to prove it."

One of the juries at the 2022 International Film Festival of India said that cheap manipulation was done by people both in Israel and India. In response to the controversy he said, "All of this is cheap manipulation in order to incite people." He also added that other jury members felt the same way, but refrained from speaking openly.

However, Lapid refrained from sharing the messages of other jury member and said, “I understand the sensibility of the situation and the people who are afraid and feel they might pay a price. But you can contact the French and Spanish jury members.”

There has been a massive controversy since the filmmaker called "The Kashmir Files" a 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' film during the closing ceremony of the film festival, held in Goa. Even the Israeli ambassador had to apologize.

IFFI jury member Sudipto Sen took to Twitter and said that Nadav Lapid's comments on The Kashmir Files are his personal opinion. He wrote, "Whatever has been said by IFFI 2022 Jury Chairman Mr Nadav Lapid about the film, The Kashmir Files, from the stage of closing ceremony of 53-rd IFFI was completely his personal opinion."

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was screened at the film festival alongside 14 other films.



Also read: 'If you can't see naked truth, shut your eyes': Anupam Kher blasts IFFI jury head's 'vulgar' comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

Also read: ‘In countries that are losing their ability to speak, one must speak up’: Nadav Lapid on his ‘The Kashmir Files’ remarks