National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority brings 81 medicines under price regulation

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the price of 81 medicines including off-patent anti-diabetic drugs allowing due benefits of patent expiry to the patients. The revised prices will be effective from April 2021.

NPPA also fixed the retail price of 76 new drugs to be launched by existing manufacturers including off-patent Anti-diabetic drugs allowing the due benefit of patent expiry to the patients, said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in a statement.

NPPA, in its meeting on March 10, decided to regulate the price of such formulations as per provisions of DPCO, 2013 for five years due to a new drug delivery system developed through indigenous Research and Development. Price regulation was not applicable during the exemption period. Now, these medicines have become more affordable to the public.

NPPA has fixed the Retail Price of 'Insulin Human Injection, 200IU/ml' and '70 per cent Isophane Insulin Human Suspension + 30 per cent Insulin Human Injection 200IU/ml' for M/s Wockhardt at Rs 106.65 per ml each (excluding GST) and 'Prasugrel Hydrochloride 10 mg (as film-coated) + Aspirin 75 mg (as enteric-coated) Capsule' for M/s Torrent Pharmaceuticals at Rs 20.16 per Capsule (excluding GST) with effect from 17.03.2021.

Both the medicines were being sold at MRP of Rs 132.50 per ml and Rs 27.26 per capsule respectively. NPPA, with this price regulation, has re-assured the availability of medicines at fair prices to the public.

Revision in existing ceiling prices of scheduled formulations based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was also approved by the Authority.

In addition, NPPA has also fixed the ceiling price of 2 scheduled formulation namely Povidone Iodine 7.5 per cent Scrub an anti-infective formulation and Levo-Thyroxine 37.5mg tablet used for the treatment of Thyroid related diseases, causing considerable reduction to their present prices.

