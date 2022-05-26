Navjot Sidhu to serve as clerk at Patiala jail, earn Rs 90 a day

Navjot Singh Sindhu will work as a clerk, after getting convicted in a 1988 road rage case at Patiala Central jail.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu, convicted in a 1988 road rage, will work as a clerk at the Central Jail of Patiala, the jail officials stated.

According to the officials, he will be trained for three months for his job behind the bars.

As per the jail manual, Sidhu will only be entitled to get paid after the completion of his training for three months, between Rs 40 to Rs 90 per day.

The jail manual also claims that his payment will be decided on the basis of his skills and then it will be credited to his bank account.

The former cricketer turned politician, Sidhu will work from the barracks and the security inside the barrack where Sidhu has lodged has also been tightened, the jail authorities claimed.

According to the authorities of the Central jail of Patiala, Sidhu started working as a clerk on Tuesday and has been assigned a morning shift and an evening shift.

Navjot Singh Sindhu was sentenced to one year in prison by the Supreme Court on May 19. On May 20, he surrendered to the Patiala trial court.

