Navratri 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages, Instagram status, greetings, images

Navratri is celebrated every year with much zeal and enthusiasm across India. This is a nine-day long festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil, i.e., Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasur to free the planet of all evil. According to popular legends, Lord Brahma had granted Mahishasur with the boon of immortality but with the rider that only a woman could defeat him.

Navratri 2021 dates

In 2021, the Chaitra Navratri will begin from April 13 (Tuesday) and will last till April 22 (Thursday). Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21, while Ashtami will fall on April 20.

Navratri wishes

On the occasion of the first Navratri, may Maa Durga shower her blessings on you. May she give prosperity to you and your family. Jai Mata Di!

Celebrate this Navratri with complete joy and zeal. Don't forget to pray and be thankful, as Goddess Durga makes our life bountiful! Happy Navratri

Experience the mystical beauty of Maa Durga and feel her divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri

May each day of Chaitra Navratri bring something special for you. Happy Navratri

Every day is a new opportunity. Make the best of it, spreading joy and unconditional love throughout Happy Navratri 2021

May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-- happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health

As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri

May this divine occasion bring success to you and enbrace victories too. Have a delightful Chaitra Navratri!

I wish to Goddess Durga remove all your troubles and sorrows. Bring nine colours of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri

May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri

