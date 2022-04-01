Navratri 2022: IRCTC launches special menu; all you need to know

Travelling while on a Navratri fast can be a challenging task and getting the food for fasting can be an even bigger challenge. Sometimes people remain hungry while on a train journey but choose not to consume the food available on a train. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its Navratri-special menu for passengers ahead of the Chaitra Navratri.

Passengers can use IRCTC’s e-catering service or book on 1323. They can also book their fasting thali on tickets from March 28. Passengers can get their favourite food items on their seats. The prices of Navratri-special food items begin from Rs 99 onwards and will be available from April 2.

Here are the food items that passengers will get in this thali:

Aloo Chaap

Sabudana Tikki

Paneer Makhmali

Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali

Singhdana Aloo Paratha

Arbi Masala

Kofta Curry

Sabudana Khichdi with Curd

Sitaphal Kheer

About Navratri 2022

Navratri is a 9-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. During this festival, devotees fast for nine days to please and seek blessings from the deity. The 9-day festival will begin from April 2 and last till April 11. Navratri can also last till 8 days or 10 days in some cases.