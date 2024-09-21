Navratri 2024: Things to remove from your home before welcoming Goddess Durga

Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is just around the corner. It is a time for spiritual cleansing, introspection, and celebration. To ensure a positive and auspicious atmosphere during the festival, many people choose to declutter their homes and remove certain items that are considered inauspicious.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 3 and conclude on October 11, with the festival of Vijayadashami being celebrated on October 12.

During Navratri, certain rules and rituals are followed. It is believed that for these nine days, Goddess Durga stays with her devotees, and by performing the rituals and worshipping her, devotees receive her blessings.

Here are some things that you may want to remove from your home before the beginning of Shardiya Navratri:

1. Broken or Damaged Items: Broken or damaged items are believed to bring negativity and misfortune. It is recommended to repair or discard such items to create a positive energy flow in your home.

2. Old Clothes and Shoes: Clutter can accumulate negative energy, so it is advisable to donate or discard old clothes and shoes that you no longer use. This will help to declutter your space and create a sense of lightness and positivity.

3. Dried Flowers and Plants: Dried flowers and plants are considered inauspicious and can attract negative energy. Remove them from your home and replace them with fresh flowers or plants.

4. Pictures of Deceased Loved Ones: While it is natural to cherish memories of loved ones who have passed away, displaying their pictures prominently in your home can create a sense of heaviness. Consider moving these pictures to a more private space during the festival.

5. Sharp Objects: Sharp objects, such as knives, scissors, and blades, are believed to bring discord and negativity. It is recommended to keep these items out of sight during the festival.

6. Negative Images or Artwork: Avoid displaying images or artwork that depict negative themes, such as violence, sadness, or conflict. These can create a negative atmosphere in your home.

7. Clutter and Dirt: Clutter and dirt can accumulate negative energy and create a sense of chaos. Take the time to declutter your home and clean thoroughly before the festival begins.

8. Inverted Images of Gods and Goddesses: It is considered inauspicious to have images of gods and goddesses hanging upside down. Ensure that all religious images in your home are displayed correctly.