Naxal attack: IED explosion injures two CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh

Two Central Reserve Police FORCE (CRPF) jawans were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday. The jawans were rushed to the district hospital and will be transferred to Raipur for further medical treatment.

"Two jawans of CRPF 85BN got injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxals in the Bijapur district. They are being airlifted to Raipur after being given primary treatment," Chhattisgarh Police said.

The explosion took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta Hill under the Gangalur police station limits, PTI reported. The CRPF’s 85th Batallion was out in the area for an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, an official informed. The camp is located 400km away from Raipur, the state’s capital.

The explosion occurred while the battalion was scouting the area, the official added. Search operations are now underway.

Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney confirmed the reports of the incident, stating that the case lies under the Gangalur Police Station.

Earlier in April, ten security personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver were killed in a similar explosion carried out in the Dantewada district in Chattisgarh. Maoists were identified as the ones responsible for the explosion.

The DRG had gone to Dantewada’s Aranpur after receiving reports of Naxalite operations in the vicinity. On their way back, they were hit by an IED blast. The IED had been planted on the road the vehicle had taken on its way back. The area was 450 km away from the capital Raipur.

Reacting to the incident and speaking to reporters, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared”.

Following the explosion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the CM and assessed the situation. Shah assured the CM that he would do all in his power to help.