NBSE result 2020 for class 10, class 12 to be declared today; Here's how to check

Nagaland Board (NBSE) will announce the NBSE high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) results on Saturday (May 30). Candidates awaiting their results can access their scorecards on the official Nagaland state board website.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their scorecards on the NBSE app, available on the Play store.

Here, they need to register their roll numbers and date of birth to get results in time.

For candidates facing internet connectivity issues, the board has also rolled out an SMS facility.

The candidates need to type NB10 roll number and send it to 56070 or they can also type RESULT NBSE10 roll number and send it to 56750 for class 10 results.

In order to get class 12 results via SMS, the candidates can either type NB12 roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT NBSE10 roll number and send that to 56750.

A total of 22,393 students applied to appear for the HSLC exam whereas for the HSSLC exam, this number stood at 15,461. The Nagaland state board exams 2020 ended on March 4. The provisional result will be released by the state board on June 5. Nagaland State Board is the second educational board to declare the results of both Class 10 and Class 12 exams during the lockdown period as the Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results for both Classes 10 and 12 on May 26.

