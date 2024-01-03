IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 1: 'Unbelievable spell,' say netizens as Siraj's 6-wicket haul leaves SA 55-all out

Netizens couldn't get enough of Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell against South Africa as he derailed the much-vaunted batting of the hosts at Newlands on Wednesday with six wickets.

South African batting got all out at 55 by the 24th over with Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah taking two wickets apiece.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against India as the hosts looked for a series sweep against the top ranked side in the world.

However, Elgar's plans were spoilt beyong recognition with Siraj's deadly six-wicket haul.

At 55 all out, South Africa registered the lowest ever total against India in Test cricket.

In a straight spell of nine overs, Siraj picked a career-best 6 for 15 as the South African batters made a beeline back to the dug-out, unable to counter the disconcerting bounce and the movement, both inward and outward, that he extracted off the surface.

Before Siraj’s special effort, the only Indian in country’s 92 year Test history to take five wickets before lunch was left-arm spinner Maninder Singh, who achieved the feat against Pakistan in Bengaluru back in 1986-1987.

On a humid Wednesday morning, South African batters found what a great leveller the game of cricket is with Siraj ripping the heart out of the Proteas batting with a masterclass of pace, swing and seam movement. The Proteas innings ended in just 23.2 overs.

David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) were the only two batters to hit the double digits as the South African supporters in stands were stunned into silence.

Here are a few reactions from social media users about Siraj's lethal bowling.

What a start of year this young man Siraj the outstanding bowler !! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FO1nKSndWQ — Shivaye 🔱 (@shivaye01) January 3, 2024

Siraj bhai ye South Africa hai Sri Lanka nahi 😂 — Gagan Kamboj (@awsmgagan) January 3, 2024

Super six from Mian bhai.. well done Siraj.. the best ever spell by an Indian bowler. — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) January 3, 2024

Five wicket haul in South Africa.

Five wicket haul in West Indies.

Five wicket haul in Australia.

Four wicket haul in England.



- Mohammed Siraj the man for India in overseas conditions...!! pic.twitter.com/p149Am93r2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2024

How Mohammed Siraj sees South Africa pic.twitter.com/WL5zRxQ2xF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 3, 2024

At the end of 5 overs, India were placed at 28 for the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Playing 11:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt.), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

With inputs from PTI