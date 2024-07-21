'Need champion of change': Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma says 'would love to fund' for vending machine for stray dogs

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Sunday took to X to express his support for a unique concept aimed at helping stray dogs. Sharma highlighted a "wonderful" startup idea from Istanbul, Turkey.

Sharma posted a video on X about an initiative in Istanbul that feeds stray dogs, saying he was looking for a "champion of change." He didn't specify if he wanted to fund the initiative in Turkey or India.

I will love to fund this , need some champion of change. 👌🏼 https://t.co/asvGWU4JP0 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 17, 2024

"I will love to fund this, need some champion of change," Sharma wrote on X.

According to Mashable, Engin Girgin and Pugedon created a dog food recycling box in Istanbul. These vending machines are placed in public areas and have three openings: one for depositing recyclable plastics and cans, and two for dispensing dog food and water if the trash is recyclable.

This initiative helps people feed over 150,000 stray dogs at no cost.

Sharma's post garnered significant attention, sparking both praise and criticism. While many lauded the initiative's potential to address animal welfare and promote eco-friendliness, some raised concerns.

"STOP FEEDING STRAY DOGS If you want to help then help fund shelters for dogs where they can stay away from people and cities," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Lovely project and I am in"

"It's amazing how a simple act of recycling can make such a big difference in the lives of these animals. Imagine if every city adopted this approach—what a difference we could make!" wrote Amit Misra (@amit6060). "There's a lady in Ghaziabad who's feeding and taking care (health, injuries) of 100s of dogs. She would benefit from the tech and funding greatly. Happy to connect you/your investment team to her. She's not on X," added Vivek Shukla (@vivekshukla).

One user, Vishal Tehran (@Risk_to_Reward), did not support the initiative. He commented, "Also keep funds for treating kids and elders who will be attacked by these stray dogs... Citizens pay road tax for usage, not for making them feeding grounds for stray dogs."