'Need to open schools, country's future at stake', says Anand Mahindra; Rishad Premji agrees

When will students get back to schools? This is an oft-discussed question among teachers, parents, and even students. Now Wipro chairman Rishad Premji and Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra have also chimed in. They believe that schools should be reopened and that the damage of keeping schools closed is huge.

The Mumbai-based business magnate said this is critical and our primary focus should be to vaccinate staff on a priority basis to facilitate reopening of schools. "This is now critical. We need to focus on getting all schools reopened. ALL staff to get vaccinated on priority to facilitate this reopening. Very simply, the country's future is at stake," Mahindra tweeted.

This is now critical. We need to focus on getting all schools reopened. ALL staff to get vaccinated on priority to facilitate this Reopening. Very simply, the country’s future is at stake… @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp https://t.co/41RMpkD6MF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2021

Mahindra shared a tweet by Amit Chandra and Archana Chandra-founded A.T.E. Chandra Foundation. The foundation tweeted that governments need to focus on reopening schools or colleges by vaccinating all employees as children have been impacted severely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profit foundation, which works in the realms of education, gender, health, governance, and arts and culture among others, also noted that the vaccine priority policy should comprise 100 per cent coverage of not just teachers but all staff serving on campus. They suggested that the gap between doses could be shortened from 12 weeks to 8 weeks for school staff to ramp up vaccination coverage.

Premji said the damage of keeping schools closed is worse and India can take lessons from other countries that have been successful. The former NASSCOM chairman retweeted Mahindra's tweet and wrote, "We absolutely must open schools. The damage of them staying closed is now worse than schools opening. Lots of lessons to take from other countries that have done this successfully."

We absolutely must open schools. The damage of them staying closed is now worse then schools opening. Lots of lessons to take from other countries that have done this successfully. https://t.co/Qc5Xer7xzR — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 28, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

