'Need visionaries, not...': Startup founder rejects IIT applicants over 'dreamers', triggers debate over talent vs culture fit

A startup founder’s revelation that he rejected four job applicants — all graduates from the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) — has ignited a storm of debate online. The entrepreneur, who studied strategic management through an online program from IIM Bangalore, posted a video explaining why he turned them away. His reasoning, rooted in the need for “energy and alignment” rather than just credentials, has split opinions and drawn both praise and backlash across social media.

In his video, the founder explained that while the applicants boasted impressive academic pedigrees and high intelligence, technical prowess alone wasn’t enough for his early-stage venture. Placing heavy emphasis on instinct and interpersonal chemistry, he insisted that a candidate’s energy and mindset must seamlessly fit with his existing team’s dynamics.

For him, crafting the right culture from the outset is critical. Hiring people who resonate with the startup’s long-term vision, he believes, is non-negotiable.

He further shared that his hiring lens goes far beyond academic credentials. He seeks individuals who not only possess coding skills but also harbor big dreams and a commitment to a shared mission. To him, thriving startups demand not just skilled engineers but imaginative risk-takers who deeply believe in what the company is building.

“We don’t need just engineers but dreamers, believers, and visionaries,” he said.

His video triggered a spectrum of reactions online. Some viewers criticized him for explicitly mentioning IIT in his post, accusing him of leveraging the institute’s brand to draw attention. Others speculated his decision might be financially driven, suggesting that his startup perhaps couldn’t afford the typically higher salaries commanded by IIT graduates. One commenter even questioned whether he harbored bias against alumni from elite institutions.

In response to the criticism, the founder clarified that he holds no prejudice against IIT graduates. He pointed out that he had recently hired someone from IIT Chennai, underscoring that he does value talent from top institutes — provided they align with his startup’s ethos.

Several voices, however, backed the founder’s stance, arguing that while IITians often bring stellar skills, not everyone is suited for the high-pressure, unpredictable environment of startups. One commenter noted that in such fast-paced settings, individuals who are self-driven, adaptable, and proactive tend to excel more than those who simply wait for instructions. Others echoed the sentiment that qualities like work ethic and agility often outweigh even the most prestigious credentials.

Ultimately, the founder’s video has sparked deeper conversations not just about elite educational backgrounds, but also about how cultural fit and founder instincts continue to shape hiring decisions in the volatile world of startups.