NEET 2020 registration process begins; check exam date, application fee, eligibility, other details

The application process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2020 examination has kicked-off on Monday, December 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is organising the NEET 2020 exam will begin the online registration process on NEET's official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

Starting this year, the admission for MBBS courses in AIIMS, JIPMER other affiliated medical institutes of India will be made through NEET only.

The NTA will conduct NEET 2020 on May 3 from 2pm to 5 pm. This year, NEET UG will be conducted in 11 languages.

The question paper pattern will remain same. The paper will comprise questions from physics, chemistry and biology (zoology plus botany) and will have total 180 questions - 45 questions from each section.

NEET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notification, candidates need to qualify the following eligibility criteria in order to appear for NEET 2020 exam. The candidate should be an Indian national. The applicant must have passed Class 12th exam or must be appearing for it this year. Applicants must have subject combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Bio-technology at 10+2 level. They must also have Mathematics and an elective subject along with English at 10+2 level.

NEET 2020 Application Fee

For general or unreserved category: Rs 1,500

For general-EWS, or OBC-NCL: Rs 1,400

For SC, ST, PwD or Transgender: Rs 800

NEET 2020 Age Limit

As per the notification, NEET 2020 lower age limit has been set at 17 years as on 31st December 2019 while the upper age limit has been fixed at 25 years as on 31st December 2019.

Important dates