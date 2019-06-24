NEET Counselling 2019: Registration for first round closes today at 5pm, apply now on mcc.nic.in

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will close the registration process for the first round of NEET Counselling 2019. Candidates who have not applied till now, can apply for the first round of NEET counselling 2019 by 5 pm today. The last date to make payment for the filled application form of NEET Counselling 2019 is June 25, 2019 till 2 pm. The DGHS, on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET Counselling 2019 for admission to undergraduate level medical and dental courses. It may be noted that the choice-filling and counselling process of NEET 2019 will be completely online and no applications will be accepted in the offline mode. For the counselling process, the candidates are required to apply online at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who successfully register for NEET Counselling 2019 will be able to give in their preferences for their respective choice of institutes and lock their choices on June 25, 2019. The process of seat allotment will be conducted by DGHS on June 26, 2019 based on the choices filled in by the candidates and their merit rank in NEET UG 2019. The first seat allotment list which will include the names of the candidates who have been selected through the first round of counselling will be released on June 27, 2019. The selected candidates will be required to report to the allotted colleges with the required list of documents on June 28.

Here's how to apply for NEET Counselling 2019:

Step-1: Visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'UG medical counselling'.

Step-3: Click on 'New registration'.

Step-4: Fill in the details as asked.

Step-5: Pay the NEET 2019 counselling fee.

