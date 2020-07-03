NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams postponed; check fresh dates

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) have been postponed. Both exams will now be conducted in September. While JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, JEE exam will be held on September 27. NEET 2020 examination will be held on September 13, Pokhriyal added.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept," Pohkriyal tweeted.

The decision was taken by the ministry after considering the situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

The HRD Minister said on Twitter on Thursday that a commission comprising NTA and other experts have been asked to review the situation and submit their recommendations latest by tomorrow.

