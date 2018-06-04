NEET result 2018: Kalpana Kumari tops the exam with 99.99 percentile, here's how you can check result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) entrance examination. The entrance test is conducted for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country. Kalpana Kumari topped the NEET exam with 99.99 percentile in the exam by scoring 691 out of 720 marks. Kalpana scored 160 out of 180 in chemistry; 360 out of 360 in biology; and 171 out of 180 in physics.

The candidates can check their result on cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier, Human Resource Ministry Secretary Anil Swarup said "CBSE informs that NEET exam results would be declared today." Following that the NEET results were declared at 12.30pm.

Total 13.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET exam 2018 on May 6. The NEET exam was conducted across 136 cities with total 2,255 centres. Of total candidates who appeared for the exam, around 5.8 lakh were male candidates, while 7.4 lakh were females and one transgender.

NEET exam is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India. The Neet exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.

The CBSE would conduct counselling for 15 per cent of the seats while the counselling for the rest of the seats, to be filled under the state quotas, will be done at the state level.

How To Check Your NEET Result