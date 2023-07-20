Netflix ends password sharing: 'Big blow to failed relationships in India,' say netizens

After ending password sharing in over 100 countries in May, streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that it will start a crackdown on password sharing for its users in India, beginning from July 20. This means that users will be able share their passwords only with members of their households and not with anyone outside.

The OTT platform also mentioned that if anybody else outside of their household is using their account, they must transfer their profile to a new account (for which they will have to pay), and consider changing their password. "A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," it said in a statement.

The move, which is a part of the global crackdown, left social media users across the country disappointed, who later took to various platforms to share their reactions.

"Netflix to not allow people to share passwords. Big blow to entrepreneurship in India & failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password," a Twitter user wrote.

"Netflix started cracking down on password sharing in India..! If this is strictly implemented, then R.I.P @NetflixIndia," another added.

A third user called the new policy absolutely 'absurd'. He added, "Using premium account for last 4 years. I guess Now is the time to say good bye to a company with absurd policies."

A fourth user stated, "I guess the time has come to say goodbye to you @NetflixIndia @netflix..."

"Won't work in India," another claimed.

Netflix started cracking down on password sharing in India..! If this is strictly implemented, then R.I.P @NetflixIndia — Ravindra Bhavanam (@RavindraBhavan) July 20, 2023

Using premium account for last 4 years. I guess Now is the time to say good bye to a company with absurd policies.@NetflixIndia @netflix — Rahul Kumar (@attorneyrahulk) July 20, 2023

I guess the time has come to say goodbye to you @NetflixIndia @netflix #goodbyenetflix — Joe_2000 (@Joe200091254648) July 20, 2023

I thought Netflix said they weren’t doing the anti password sharing thing yet here they are doing the anti password sharing thing and I’m pissed. — Libby (@chele_furnbach) July 18, 2023

Netflix to not allow people to share passwords.



Big blow to entrepreneurship in India & failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 20, 2023

Won't work in India. — Mind Your Own Money ⚪ (@mindurownmoney) July 20, 2023

Netflix, in its blog post stated, "We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."

The popular streaming service has implemented stricter measures in major markets, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to combat this practice.

Also Read: Netflix to clamp down on password sharing in India from July 20