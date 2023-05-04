Netizens spots same fan who tried to take selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at the time of Backstreet Boys' arrival at Mumbai airport

The iconic boy band ‘Backstreet Boys’ arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to perform after 13 years in India. The band will be performing in Mumbai on Friday as a part of their DNA World Tour.

In an interesting turn of events, the internet noticed that a fan, who superstar Shah Rukh Khan shrugged off at the Mumbai airport and a video of the incident went viral on social media, was spotted again at the airport. However, this time the fan was spotted at the time of the arrival of the boy band in Mumbai.

A video of the Backstreet Boys arriving at the Mumbai airport was posted on the social media platform Instagram, which shows fans and admirers trying to take pictures of the band members or trying to catch a glimpse of them. One of the internet users commented on the post, noticing the same fan in both videos.

The user wrote, “Ok, that guy in white shirt and black tie (in the beginning of this video) is he the same guy who was trying to take selfie with srk and now trying his luck here. On a serious note, What makes these individuals holding phone cameras feel so entitled that they take pictures with celebrities without considering their personal space or privacy? They often neglect to ask if the celebrity is in a hurry or willing to engage in a brief meet-and-greet with a fan. Why don’t they demonstrate respect for these factors?"

On the very same day, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. At the airport, a man tries to take a selfie with King Khan, but he gets annoyed with the fan and pushes his hand away, and walks off.

Also Read: EV mobility start-up BluSmart raises $42 mn from BP Ventures & others

Watch: From chilled spring pea soup to Diet Coke, Met Gala dinner menu gets trolled