'Never seen this in Noida. My place is amazing': Netizens react heavy rains leave Gurgaon’s waterlogged streets with 'sea view' for Rs 100 cr flats

A sudden downpour that lasted just 30 minutes turned a posh residential area in Gurgaon into a virtual sea, leaving residents of high-end apartments with "sea-facing" homes. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed the city's drainage system, causing widespread flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The sudden deluge overwhelmed the city's drainage system, causing waterlogging and flooding in several areas. The Golf Course Road, known for its high-rise buildings such as DLF Camellias and DLF Magnolias and its upscale lifestyle, was particularly hard hit. The heavy rainfall led to water levels rising rapidly, inundating the streets and basement parking areas of many residential complexes.

What should we call this? River Facing or Sea Facing?

This is the condition of Roads in front of 100 crores #Camillias and #Magnolias in #GolfCourseRoad in #Gurgaon

This is the condition of roads in just half an hour rain and ppl here will still buy flats in 100 crores👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CgIjyLlaBb — Anushri Pawar (@Anushri_Pawar) September 4, 2024

Residents of the affected apartments were shocked and dismayed to find their homes flooded. Many had to be evacuated from their flooded units, leaving behind their belongings. The situation was particularly dire for those living on the lower floors, whose apartments were completely submerged.

Anushri Pawar, the former Meta employee, shared a video on X (previously known as Twitter), highlighting a difficult situation. The video, which quickly went viral, showed waterlogged streets outside high-rise apartments, where luxury cars struggled to make their way through the flooded roads.

“What should we call this? River Facing or Sea Facing? This is the condition of Roads in front of Rs 100 crore Camellias and Magnolias at the Golf Course Road in Gurgaon,” Pawar wrote sarcastically.

Gone our the days when #Gurgaon #Gurugram roads would turn into streams we now have mini oceans on roads with waves . Who needs water parks here? This is SPR #rain #HeavyRain #haryanaelection pic.twitter.com/LODUtKLJ8l — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) September 4, 2024

The video shared by Anushri Pawar struck a chord with many residents across Delhi NCR, leading to numerous reactions on social media. Some were shocked, while others compared Gurugram’s infrastructure to other cities. A Noida resident commented, "Never seen this in Noida. My place is amazing."

Gurgaon after just an hour of rain……We this kind of crumbling infra, we are planning to compete with mega cities like Dubai pic.twitter.com/F2UqhiPLNt — Shruti Mallick (@shruti_nike) September 6, 2024

Another user highlighted the broader issue, saying, "This waterlogging is due to poor city infrastructure and the lack of a proper drainage system."

India is not for beginners! Somebody just capitalized on water-logged streets in Gurgaon. Spotted this in the Cyber City! #gurugram #rain #defender pic.twitter.com/Umcj7igAev — Kuldeep Yadav (@kuldeepy) September 6, 2024

Many others also shared videos of waterlogged streets from their neighborhoods.