‘Never supported all his work, shared stage for just 15 mins’: Says Manohar Lal Khattar on meeting Elvish Yadav in Gurugram event

Following an ongoing investigation into a rave party, Elvish Yadav found himself in judicial custody for 14 days after being remanded by the Noida Police on Sunday, March 17.

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav was seen sharing the stage with former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram on August 21, 2023. Speculations have since arisen regarding Elvish's purported support from the former Haryana CM.

However, in a recent interview with Lallantop’s Saurabh Dwivedi, Manohar Lal Khattar disclosed the truth behind the incident. Previously, the former Haryana CM had remarked, “If Elvish progresses, the country will progress.” Responding to this, when the Dwivedi countered with allegations against Elvish, suggesting Khattar was blessing him, Khattar clarified, "I don't have any prior acquaintance with Elvish. I was informed about him by others, and I accepted that at face value because you can't immediately know if there is another side to a person or what their background is."

Khattar further explained that he was informed about Elvish Yadav's willingness to participate in the drug-free campaign, prompting him to commend the YouTuber for his work in this regard and express his support if Elvish Yadav was willing to engage in the campaign.

"We shared the stage for only 15 minutes. Now that this case has surfaced, I have no interest in the background. Whatever is being said, if true, is wrong. Therefore, I have never supported all of his actions, and will not do it in future as well," Khattar said. Khattar also mentioned that he has been working on drug-free society for quite sometime. “I conducted a Cyclothon in Haryana as part of the anti-drug campaign and over a lakh people participated,” he said. The former CM added that he was given a short brief about Elvish Yadav backstage during the event that the YouTuber has been doing the same on educating the youth to stay away from the use drugs.

Yadav is one of six individuals named in an FIR filed at Noida's Sector 49 police station in connection with the use of snake venom as a recreational substance during a party held in November of the previous year. The remaining five accused, who are snake charmers, were initially apprehended in November but have since been released on bail. The charges against Yadav include violations under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as well as sections 120B, 284, and 289 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct involving poison endangering human safety, and negligent conduct with respect to animals, respectively. Additionally, charges under the stringent provisions of Sections 8, 20, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been added to the case. Forensic reports have previously confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party venue. Also Read | ‘Doesn't own any luxury car or house’: Says Elvish Yadav’s parents even with 8 crore flat in Dubai and Porsche car in his vlogs

