‘Doesn't own any luxury car or house’: Says Elvish Yadav’s parents even with 8 crore flat in Dubai and Porsche car in his vlogs

Elvish Yadav, amidst an ongoing investigation into a rave party incident, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Noida Police on Sunday, March 17. Recent reports suggest the possibility of Yadav confessing to facilitating the procurement of snakes and snake venom for such events, as per sources familiar with the matter. However, in a recent interview with Aaj Tak, his parents refuted these claims, asserting that they met Yadav the previous night, and he did not admit to any such involvement.

Furthermore, amidst assertions of Yadav flaunting luxurious possessions such as sports cars like Mercedes and Porsche in his videos, his parents clarified that he does not own any such vehicles. They disclosed that Yadav only possesses a Toyota Fortuner and a Wagon-R, both of which are on loan. His father stated that Yadav borrows cars from friends for video shoots and returns them afterward.

Addressing claims of property ownership, Yadav's parents denied that he owns any land or flat, including the purported acquisition of a house in Dubai for 8 crores, as depicted in his vlogs. They emphasised that Yadav's earnings primarily stem from his YouTube channel and online jacket sales.

During the interview, when queried about Yadav's YouTube earnings, his father appeared flustered and uncertain, prompting Yadav's mother to intervene, urging the anchor to direct such questions to Yadav himself.

Amidst these assertions, Yadav's parents alleged that he is being framed by an NGO. When pressed further on the motives behind such framing, Yadav's father struggled to provide a coherent response, suggesting inquiries be directed to the NGO in question.

These developments follow a sting operation conducted by People for Animals (PFA), led by BJP MP and PFA chairperson Maneka Gandhi, aimed at uncovering the alleged misuse of endangered wildlife. Allegations have surfaced suggesting Yadav's involvement in facilitating the acquisition of snake venom for an event in Noida's Sector 51. Subsequent investigations revealed the usage of cobra and krait snake venom at the event, supported by samples seized from the scene.

