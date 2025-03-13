New Cadbury Dairy Milk ad on North-South language gap has internet just loving it- WATCH here

Cadbury Dairy Milk India’s latest ad campaign has struck a chord online, with one video in particular earning widespread praise for its message on language inclusivity. The ad subtly addresses the North-South language divide, delivering a powerful takeaway in a simple yet thoughtful way.

The video follows a group of Hindi-speaking women engaged in conversation when a new neighbor, a woman from Chennai, joins them. With limited fluency in Hindi, she initially struggles to keep up and appears out of place. However, the ad emphasizes that small gestures of kindness—like making an effort to bridge language gaps—can foster inclusivity and connection.

The ad has been widely appreciated for its refreshing take on inclusivity, with social media users applauding its execution.

Watch the ad here:

"I don't get the North-South language politics. But I do get great advertising. Dairy Milk India always hits the right notes," a user wrote on X.

Another user added, "My God! What a beautiful ad by Dairy Milk India. Marketing team deserves a raise."

A third reaction highlighted the ad’s impact, stating, "How beautifully Dairy Milk showed a mirror to all of us. We communicate 'little little... Thoda Thoda,' and still be 'very sweet' and accepting."

However, the ad did meet with some criticism. Hitting on the literacy aspect, one user commented, "So, you expect a certain mousa of a village in Khorda to speak in English when you a visit a rural area of Odisha ?"

Another person said, "Why can't Sanskrit be the official language? God's own language and Ancient language which needs revival... You can't speak it? Dont worry, This is what non-Hindi speakers feel about having Hindi as an official language too."

Context amid ongoing language debate

The ad comes at a time when Tamil Nadu’s DMK government has accused the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi in the state, a claim repeatedly denied by central ministers. The language divide has been a central issue in Dravidian politics since the 1960s, making the ad’s message even more relevant.

Despite the political backdrop, the ad has largely been received positively, with users appreciating its ability to address a sensitive topic without sounding preachy. Sometimes, a small gesture—like switching languages—can make a big difference in making someone feel at home.